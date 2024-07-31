Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 3128.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3158.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' last day of trading saw the open price at 3140 and the close price at 3128.55. The stock reached a high of 3164.65 and a low of 3140. The market capitalization stood at 360069.35 crore. The 52-week high was at 3743 and the low at 2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 5574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 11:03 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4069.0, 28.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4338.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 106.10% higher than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Enterprises traded by 10 AM is 106.10% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 3167.95, up by 1.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

31 Jul 2024, 10:33 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent touched a high of 3173.8 & a low of 3152.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13170.35Support 13149.5
Resistance 23182.5Support 23140.8
Resistance 33191.2Support 33128.65
31 Jul 2024, 10:13 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live:

31 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.88% to reach 3156, outperforming its peers. While Coal India, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are experiencing declines, Sindhu Trade Links, another peer, is seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3156.027.450.883743.02142.3359784.35
Coal India518.0-0.95-0.18527.2226.1319229.33
Sindhu Trade Links19.180.321.745.1517.022957.42
Anmol India33.75-0.14-0.4168.031.0192.09
Chandra Prabhu International25.51-0.09-0.3541.022.647.17
31 Jul 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.84%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates a potential for positive price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3128.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3164.65 & 3140 yesterday to end at 3158.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

