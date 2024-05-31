Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 31 May 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹3259.95 and closed at ₹3259.2. The stock reached a high of ₹3274 and a low of ₹3175. The market capitalization stood at ₹364013.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3456.25 and the low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 128929 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 2.61% and is currently trading at ₹3276.50. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 28.11% to ₹3276.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.7%
|3 Months
|-4.6%
|6 Months
|35.43%
|YTD
|12.12%
|1 Year
|28.11%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3250.37
|Support 1
|3150.57
|Resistance 2
|3312.23
|Support 2
|3112.63
|Resistance 3
|3350.17
|Support 3
|3050.77
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 32.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1990 k & BSE volume was 128 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3274 & ₹3175 yesterday to end at ₹3259.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend