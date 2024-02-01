Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 1679.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1669.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1689.8 and closed at 1679.8. The stock's high for the day was 1694.55, while the low was 1665. The market capitalization of the company was 264,406.7 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Green Energy is 1760.35, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 113,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1679.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 113,509. The closing price for the day was 1679.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!