Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1689.8 and closed at ₹1679.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹1694.55, while the low was ₹1665. The market capitalization of the company was ₹264,406.7 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Green Energy is ₹1760.35, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 113,509 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1679.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 113,509. The closing price for the day was ₹1679.8.