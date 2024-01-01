Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1597.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1588 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had an open price of 1564.5 and a close price of 1561.5. The stock reached a high of 1616.75 and a low of 1542.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 252,977.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 178,975 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1588, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1597.05

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1588 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -9.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and the value has fallen by 9.05 points.

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.1%
3 Months47.42%
6 Months68.83%
YTD-17.33%
1 Year-16.4%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1597.05, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹1561.5

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is 1597.05. There has been a percent change of 2.28 and a net change of 35.55. This suggests that the stock has seen a small increase in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1561.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 178,975. The closing price for the stock was 1561.5.

