Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Plummets in Trading

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had an open price of ₹1564.5 and a close price of ₹1561.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1616.75 and a low of ₹1542.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹252,977.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 178,975 shares on the BSE.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1588 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -9.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and the value has fallen by 9.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.1%
|3 Months
|47.42%
|6 Months
|68.83%
|YTD
|-17.33%
|1 Year
|-16.4%
The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹1597.05. There has been a percent change of 2.28 and a net change of 35.55. This suggests that the stock has seen a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 178,975. The closing price for the stock was ₹1561.5.
