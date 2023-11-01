Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 914.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 909.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 920.95 and closed at 914.65. The stock reached a high of 932.35 and a low of 897.95. The market capitalization of the company is 144,043.99 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Green Energy is 2,259.15 and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 76,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹914.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 76,629 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 914.65.

