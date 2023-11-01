Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹920.95 and closed at ₹914.65. The stock reached a high of ₹932.35 and a low of ₹897.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹144,043.99 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Green Energy is ₹2,259.15 and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 76,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.