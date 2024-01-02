Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy had an open price of ₹1597.1 and closed at ₹1597.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1621.2 and a low of ₹1581.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹2,53,183.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3 and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 151,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.