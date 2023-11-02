Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -3.29 %. The stock closed at 909.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 879.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 917 and closed at 909.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 921.3 and a low of 875.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 139,299.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2,259.15 and 439.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 40,167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹909.35 on last trading day

The volume of Adani Green Energy shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day was 40,167. The closing price of the shares on that day was 909.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.