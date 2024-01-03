Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1598.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1602.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1598.35 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 1616.6, while the low was 1566.45. The company's market capitalization is 253,857.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 36,668 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1598.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a total volume of 36,668 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,598.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.