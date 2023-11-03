Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 879.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 890.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 897 and closed at 879.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 912.65 and a low of 884.45. The market capitalization of the company is 141,089.77 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 2,259.15 and 439.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹879.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy recorded a volume of 45,226 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 879.4.

