Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹897 and closed at ₹879.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹912.65 and a low of ₹884.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹141,089.77 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹2,259.15 and ₹439.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.