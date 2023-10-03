Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -2.33 %. The stock closed at 1011.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy opened at 1008 and closed at 1011.75. The stock's high for the day was 1012.45, while the low was 983.75. The company has a market capitalization of 156,534.09 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 2405.4 and a low of 439.35. On the BSE, a total of 298,330 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1011.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy's BSE volume was 298,330 shares, and the closing price was 1011.75.

