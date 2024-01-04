Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock price opened at ₹1690 and closed at ₹1602.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1749 and a low of ₹1611 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization is ₹269,087.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 368,770 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1696 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.01%
|3 Months
|59.63%
|6 Months
|79.0%
|YTD
|6.28%
|1 Year
|-10.34%
The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹1709.95. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 11.2 points.
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 368,770 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1602.6.
