Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock price opened at ₹1690 and closed at ₹1602.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1749 and a low of ₹1611 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization is ₹269,087.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 368,770 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.