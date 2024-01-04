Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1698.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1696 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock price opened at 1690 and closed at 1602.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1749 and a low of 1611 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization is 269,087.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 368,770 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1696, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1698.75

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1696 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.01%
3 Months59.63%
6 Months79.0%
YTD6.28%
1 Year-10.34%
04 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1709.95, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1698.75

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is 1709.95. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 11.2 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1602.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 368,770 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1602.6.

