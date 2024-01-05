Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1709.95 and closed at ₹1698.75 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1720, while the lowest price was ₹1674.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹267,923.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 246,907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.