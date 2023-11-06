Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹897.8 and closed at ₹890.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹907.7, while the low was ₹897.75. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is currently ₹142,966.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,259.15, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 17,305 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹902.55. There has been a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.85, implying that the stock has gained 11.85 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Green Energy stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
