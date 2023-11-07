Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 902.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 925.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day, the stock of Adani Green Energy opened at 905.05 and closed at 902.55. The highest price reached during the day was 929, while the lowest was 905.05. The company has a market capitalization of 146,610.13 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2,259.15 and a low of 439.35. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 32,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 927 and a high of 953.2 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

Based on the current data, the Adani Green Energy stock has a price of 925.55. It has experienced a 2.55% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 23.

07 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.23%
3 Months-2.61%
6 Months1.0%
YTD-52.04%
1 Year-56.32%
07 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹902.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 32,691 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 902.55.

