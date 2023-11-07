Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Surges in Trading

On the last day, the stock of Adani Green Energy opened at ₹905.05 and closed at ₹902.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹929, while the lowest was ₹905.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹146,610.13 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2,259.15 and a low of ₹439.35. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 32,691 shares.
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹927 and a high of ₹953.2 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the Adani Green Energy stock has a price of ₹925.55. It has experienced a 2.55% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 23.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.23%
|3 Months
|-2.61%
|6 Months
|1.0%
|YTD
|-52.04%
|1 Year
|-56.32%
As per the given data, the current price of Adani Green Energy stock is ₹925.55. The stock has experienced a 2.55% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 23. However, without more information, it is difficult to analyze the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 32,691 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹902.55.
