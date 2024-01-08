Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummeting: Investors Worried

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1691.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1673.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy opened at 1698.95 and closed at 1691.4. The highest price reached during the day was 1700, while the lowest was 1660. The market capitalization of the company is 265,119.52 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Green Energy is 2185.3, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 40,252 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1673.7, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1691.4

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 1673.7. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.7, suggesting a decrease of 17.7 in the stock price.

08 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1691.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy recorded a volume of 40252 shares being traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1691.4.

