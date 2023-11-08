comScore
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 933.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 939.75 and closed at 925.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 953.2 and a low of 918 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 147,821.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2,259.15 and 439.35 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 58,787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31:59 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹936.15, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹933.2

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 936.15 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 2.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31:37 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.3-0.7-0.34209.0153.34192801.04
Adani Power386.93.60.94410.0132.55149224.97
Adani Green Energy936.953.750.42259.15439.35148415.92
Adani Energy Solutions759.1-3.6-0.473385.0630.084677.05
Tata Power253.53.751.5276.5182.4581043.74
08 Nov 2023, 10:19:11 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day was 931.4, while the high price reached 939.55.

08 Nov 2023, 09:58:01 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:50:24 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹936.95, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹933.2

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 936.95 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 3.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% and the price has increased by 3.75 compared to the previous trading session.

08 Nov 2023, 09:33:51 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.25%
3 Months-3.98%
6 Months3.21%
YTD-51.75%
1 Year-56.96%
08 Nov 2023, 09:21:10 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹932.6, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹933.2

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 932.6, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value by 0.06% and by 0.6 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:15:34 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹925.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 58,787 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 925.55.

