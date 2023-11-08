Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹939.75 and closed at ₹925.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹953.2 and a low of ₹918 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹147,821.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2,259.15 and ₹439.35 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 58,787 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|207.3
|-0.7
|-0.34
|209.0
|153.34
|192801.04
|Adani Power
|386.9
|3.6
|0.94
|410.0
|132.55
|149224.97
|Adani Green Energy
|936.95
|3.75
|0.4
|2259.15
|439.35
|148415.92
|Adani Energy Solutions
|759.1
|-3.6
|-0.47
|3385.0
|630.0
|84677.05
|Tata Power
|253.5
|3.75
|1.5
|276.5
|182.45
|81043.74
Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹931.4, while the high price reached ₹939.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.25%
|3 Months
|-3.98%
|6 Months
|3.21%
|YTD
|-51.75%
|1 Year
|-56.96%
On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 58,787 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹925.55.
