Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹939.75 and closed at ₹925.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹953.2 and a low of ₹918 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹147,821.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2,259.15 and ₹439.35 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 58,787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.