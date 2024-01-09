Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Gains Momentum in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1687.85 and closed at ₹1673.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1712.5 and a low of ₹1665. The market capitalization of the company is ₹266,323.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 43,198 shares.
The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that its price is ₹1698.9 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 17.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.05% and the absolute change in the price is 17.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.11%
|3 Months
|64.28%
|6 Months
|75.11%
|YTD
|5.2%
|1 Year
|-8.61%
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Green Energy is ₹1681.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 43,198 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1673.7.
