Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Gains Momentum in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 1681.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1698.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy opened at 1687.85 and closed at 1673.7. The stock reached a high of 1712.5 and a low of 1665. The market capitalization of the company is 266,323.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 43,198 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1698.9, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1681.3

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that its price is 1698.9 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 17.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.05% and the absolute change in the price is 17.6.

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.11%
3 Months64.28%
6 Months75.11%
YTD5.2%
1 Year-8.61%
09 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1681.3, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1673.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Green Energy is 1681.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

09 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1673.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 43,198 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1673.7.

