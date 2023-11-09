Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 933.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 944.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy opened at 934.9 and closed at 933.2 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 950, while the lowest price was 931.4. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is 149,540.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,259.15, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for Adani Green Energy was 100,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹944.05, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹933.2

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is 944.05 with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.85, indicating that the stock has gained 10.85 points. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Green Energy stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹933.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Green Energy shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 100,223 shares. The closing price of these shares was 933.2.

