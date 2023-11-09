Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Adani Green Energy opened at ₹934.9 and closed at ₹933.2 on the last day. The highest price for the day was ₹950, while the lowest price was ₹931.4. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is ₹149,540.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,259.15, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for Adani Green Energy was 100,223 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹944.05 with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.85, indicating that the stock has gained 10.85 points. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Green Energy stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Green Energy shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 100,223 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹933.2.
