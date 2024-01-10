Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1681.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1683.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1698.65 and closed at 1681.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1722 and a low of 1678. The market capitalization of the company is 266,656.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 138,926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1681.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 138,926. The closing price for the stock was 1,681.3.

