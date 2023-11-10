Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 946.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 937.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 950.05 and closed at 946.30 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 954 and the low was 933.60. The market capitalization of the company is 148,439.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,259.15 and the 52-week low is 439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,013 shares on the BSE.

10 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹946.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a BSE volume of 23,013 shares with a closing price of 946.3.

