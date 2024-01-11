Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 1683.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1722.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1700.35 and closed at 1683.4. The stock reached a high of 1753 and a low of 1690. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is 2,72,920.88 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2185.3 and 439.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 383,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1683.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 383,181 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1683.4.

