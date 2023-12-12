LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 1550.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1529.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.