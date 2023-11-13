Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet as Investors React Negatively

On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹943.05 and closed at ₹939.65. The stock reached a high of ₹952 and a low of ₹943.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹150,007.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2,259.15 and ₹439.35 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 47,666 shares.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹943.65, which represents a decrease of 0.37%. The net change for the stock is -3.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 47,666.
