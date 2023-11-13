Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 947.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 943.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 943.05 and closed at 939.65. The stock reached a high of 952 and a low of 943.05. The market capitalization of the company is 150,007.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2,259.15 and 439.35 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 47,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹943.65, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹947.15

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 943.65, which represents a decrease of 0.37%. The net change for the stock is -3.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹939.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 47,666. The closing price of the stock was 939.65.

