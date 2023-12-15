Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1432.25 and closed at ₹1427.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1540.35, while the low was ₹1432.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹239,093.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 170,667 shares.
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹1525.5 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 16.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% and the net change in price is 16.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.13%
|3 Months
|46.8%
|6 Months
|56.69%
|YTD
|-21.92%
|1 Year
|-25.26%
As per the current data, Adani Green Energy stock is priced at ₹1509.4. It has experienced a percent change of 5.77, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock is 82.3, suggesting a significant increase in value.
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 170,667 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1427.1.
