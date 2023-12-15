Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 1509.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1525.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1432.25 and closed at 1427.1. The stock's high for the day was 1540.35, while the low was 1432.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 239,093.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 170,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1525.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1509.4

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is 1525.5 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 16.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% and the net change in price is 16.1.

15 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.13%
3 Months46.8%
6 Months56.69%
YTD-21.92%
1 Year-25.26%
15 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1509.4, up 5.77% from yesterday's ₹1427.1

As per the current data, Adani Green Energy stock is priced at 1509.4. It has experienced a percent change of 5.77, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock is 82.3, suggesting a significant increase in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1427.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 170,667 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1427.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.