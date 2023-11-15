Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹943.65 and closed at ₹947.15. The stock reached a high of ₹945.35 and a low of ₹933. The market capitalization of the company is ₹148,843.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,259.15, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 15,869 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST
