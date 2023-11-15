Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 947.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 939.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 943.65 and closed at 947.15. The stock reached a high of 945.35 and a low of 933. The market capitalization of the company is 148,843.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,259.15, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 15,869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹947.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,869. The closing price for the stock was 947.15.

