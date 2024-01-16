Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1692.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1694 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1726.75 and closed at 1711. The stock reached a high of 1726.75 and a low of 1685. The market capitalization stands at 268,137.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for this stock are 2185.3 and 439.35 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Green Energy was 142,239 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1694, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1692.75

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is 1694 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change.

16 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1711 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 142,239 shares and closed at a price of 1,711.

