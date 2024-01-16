Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Surges in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1726.75 and closed at ₹1711. The stock reached a high of ₹1726.75 and a low of ₹1685. The market capitalization stands at ₹268,137.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for this stock are ₹2185.3 and ₹439.35 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Green Energy was 142,239 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹1694 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change.
On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 142,239 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,711.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!