Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹950.05 and closed at ₹939.65. The stock reached a high of ₹954.8 and a low of ₹940.1. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is ₹150,443.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,212 and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,836 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹949.75 with a percent change of 1.07. This means that the stock has increased by 1.07% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.1, indicating that the stock has gained 10.1 points. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Green Energy stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
