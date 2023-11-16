Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 939.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 950.05 and closed at 939.65. The stock reached a high of 954.8 and a low of 940.1. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is 150,443.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,212 and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹949.75, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹939.65

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 949.75 with a percent change of 1.07. This means that the stock has increased by 1.07% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.1, indicating that the stock has gained 10.1 points. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Green Energy stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹939.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Adani Green Energy's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 21,836 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 939.65.

