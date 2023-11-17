Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 949.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 942.05 and closed at 949.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 950.25 and the low was 939.55. The market cap stood at 149112.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 2212 and a 52-week low of 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 19089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹949.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 19089 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 949.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.