Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock plummets

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1525.4 and closed at ₹1509.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1540 and a low of ₹1501.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹241,683.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 263,107 shares.
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹1515.6. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.15, which means the stock has dropped by 10.15 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.53%
|3 Months
|43.95%
|6 Months
|56.57%
|YTD
|-20.97%
|1 Year
|-24.61%
The current stock price of Adani Green Energy is ₹1525.75 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 16.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.08% from its previous closing price and the price has gone up by ₹16.35.
On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 263,107 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1509.4.
