Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 1525.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1515.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1525.4 and closed at 1509.4. The stock reached a high of 1540 and a low of 1501.8. The company has a market capitalization of 241,683.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 263,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1515.6, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1525.75

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 1515.6. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.15, which means the stock has dropped by 10.15 points.

18 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months43.95%
6 Months56.57%
YTD-20.97%
1 Year-24.61%
18 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1525.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1509.4

The current stock price of Adani Green Energy is 1525.75 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 16.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.08% from its previous closing price and the price has gone up by 16.35.

18 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1509.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 263,107 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1509.4.

