Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1650.25 and closed at ₹1665.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1656.55 and a low of ₹1605. The market capitalization of the company is ₹256,019.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.