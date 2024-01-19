Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 1616.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1584.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy had an open price of 1615 and a close price of 1616.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1629.15 and a low of 1564.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 251053.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3 and the 52-week low is 439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 134,506 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1616.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 134,506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1616.25.

