Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1529 and closed at ₹1525.4. The stock had a high of ₹1551 and a low of ₹1505.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹2,42,531.21 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Green Energy was ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low was ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 161,437 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1525.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 161,437. The closing price for the day was ₹1525.4.