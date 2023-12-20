Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1529 and closed at ₹1525.4. The stock had a high of ₹1551 and a low of ₹1505.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹2,42,531.21 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Green Energy was ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low was ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 161,437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.