Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1525.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1531.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1529 and closed at 1525.4. The stock had a high of 1551 and a low of 1505.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 2,42,531.21 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Green Energy was 2185.3, while the 52-week low was 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 161,437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

