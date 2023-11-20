Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 941.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day, Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 941 and closed at 941.35. The highest price reached during the day was 944.95, while the lowest price was 932.7. The market capitalization of the company is 148,328.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2,212 and 439.35 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 63,055.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹941.35 on last trading day

