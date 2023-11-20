Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹941 and closed at ₹941.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹944.95, while the lowest price was ₹932.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹148,328.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2,212 and ₹439.35 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 63,055.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.