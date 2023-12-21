Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1532.05 and closed at ₹1531.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1569 and a low of ₹1385.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹229,961.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,748 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.