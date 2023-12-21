Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 1451.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1459 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy opened at 1532.05 and closed at 1531.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1569 and a low of 1385.7. The market capitalization of the company is 229,961.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,748 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1459, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1451.75

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is at 1459. There has been a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.71%
3 Months36.36%
6 Months48.63%
YTD-24.83%
1 Year-29.56%
21 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1451.75, down -5.18% from yesterday's ₹1531.1

The stock price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 5.18% or 79.35. The current price stands at 1451.75.

21 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1531.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 83,748 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1531.1.

