Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1532.05 and closed at ₹1531.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1569 and a low of ₹1385.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹229,961.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,748 shares.
The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is at ₹1459. There has been a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.71%
|3 Months
|36.36%
|6 Months
|48.63%
|YTD
|-24.83%
|1 Year
|-29.56%
The stock price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 5.18% or ₹79.35. The current price stands at ₹1451.75.
On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 83,748 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1531.1.
