Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹931.6 and closed at ₹936.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹938 and a low of ₹915. The company's market capitalization is ₹146,705.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,212, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. On the BSE, a total of 83,241 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.