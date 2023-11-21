Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 926.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 932.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 931.6 and closed at 936.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 938 and a low of 915. The company's market capitalization is 146,705.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,212, while the 52-week low is 439.35. On the BSE, a total of 83,241 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day was 924, while the high price reached was 937.45.

21 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹932.55, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹926.15

The current price of Adani Green Energy stock is 932.55 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 6.4. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.69% and has gained 6.4 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.31%
3 Months-9.81%
6 Months-1.65%
YTD-52.06%
1 Year-55.59%
21 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹926.15, up 0% from yesterday's ₹926.15

There is no change in the price or net change of Adani Green Energy stock, as it remains at 926.15.

21 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹936.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 83,241 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 936.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.