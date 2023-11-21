Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹931.6 and closed at ₹936.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹938 and a low of ₹915. The company's market capitalization is ₹146,705.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,212, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. On the BSE, a total of 83,241 shares were traded.
Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹924, while the high price reached was ₹937.45.
The current price of Adani Green Energy stock is ₹932.55 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 6.4. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.69% and has gained 6.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.31%
|3 Months
|-9.81%
|6 Months
|-1.65%
|YTD
|-52.06%
|1 Year
|-55.59%
There is no change in the price or net change of Adani Green Energy stock, as it remains at ₹926.15.
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 83,241 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹936.4.
