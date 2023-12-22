Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 4.69 %. The stock closed at 1451.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1519.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1393 and closed at 1451.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1549.4 and a low of 1392.95. The company has a market cap of 240,749.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 103,207 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1451.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy reported a volume of 103,207 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,451.75.

