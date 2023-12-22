Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1393 and closed at ₹1451.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1549.4 and a low of ₹1392.95. The company has a market cap of ₹240,749.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 103,207 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.