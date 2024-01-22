Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars as Investors Embrace Renewable Energy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1571.55 and closed at ₹1570.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1699.95, while the lowest was ₹1571.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹265,618.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 62,163 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 308.1 -0.35 -0.11 325.6 162.65 298754.28 Adani Green Energy 1676.85 106.8 6.8 2185.3 439.35 265618.49 Power Grid Corporation Of India 237.25 1.8 0.76 245.2 157.8 220656.27 Adani Power 536.85 17.3 3.33 589.3 132.55 207059.77 Adani Energy Solutions 1128.6 77.55 7.38 2798.6 630.0 125894.5

Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1676.85, up 6.8% from yesterday's ₹1570.05 The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹1676.85, with a percent change of 6.8 and a net change of 106.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a positive percent change and a relatively large net change. This suggests that there is strong buying interest in the stock, leading to an upward movement in its price. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may be optimistic about the future prospects of Adani Green Energy.

Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Green Energy stock is ₹1571.55, while the high price is ₹1699.95.

Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1676.85, up 6.8% from yesterday's ₹1570.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Green Energy is ₹1676.85. There has been a 6.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 106.8.

Adani Green Energy Live Updates ADANI GREEN ENERGY More Information

Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.18% 3 Months 55.74% 6 Months 57.78% YTD -1.64% 1 Year -19.63%

Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1676.85, up 6.8% from yesterday's ₹1570.05 The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹1676.85, with a percent change of 6.8 and a net change of 106.8. This means that the stock has increased by 6.8% and the price has increased by 106.8 points. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.

Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1570.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 62,163. The closing price for the stock was ₹1570.05.