Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars as Investors Embrace Renewable Energy

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 6.8 %. The stock closed at 1570.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1676.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1571.55 and closed at 1570.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1699.95, while the lowest was 1571.55. The market capitalization of the company is 265,618.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 62,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC308.1-0.35-0.11325.6162.65298754.28
Adani Green Energy1676.85106.86.82185.3439.35265618.49
Power Grid Corporation Of India237.251.80.76245.2157.8220656.27
Adani Power536.8517.33.33589.3132.55207059.77
Adani Energy Solutions1128.677.557.382798.6630.0125894.5
22 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Green Energy stock is 1571.55, while the high price is 1699.95.

22 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.18%
3 Months55.74%
6 Months57.78%
YTD-1.64%
1 Year-19.63%
22 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1570.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 62,163. The closing price for the stock was 1570.05.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.