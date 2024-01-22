Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars as Investors Embrace Renewable Energy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1571.55 and closed at ₹1570.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1699.95, while the lowest was ₹1571.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹265,618.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 62,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.