Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 926.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 926.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy's stock opened and closed at 926.15 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 937.45, while the lowest was 921.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at 146,792.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2,185.3 and 439.35 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 21,558 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹926.15 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.