 Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Plummets in Trading Today
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Plummets in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 1676.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1670.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1740 and closed at 1676.85. The stock had a high of 1740 and a low of 1693.95. The market capitalization of the company is 270,077.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3 and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 18,897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:17:38 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Green Energy stock is 1659.1, while the high price is 1740.

23 Jan 2024, 11:16:15 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1670.45, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1676.85

The current price of Adani Green Energy stock is 1670.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decrease of 6.4 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:48:35 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC309.41.30.42325.6162.65300014.85
Adani Green Energy1662.1-14.75-0.882185.3439.35263282.04
Power Grid Corporation Of India243.76.452.72245.2157.8226655.15
Adani Power524.0-12.85-2.39589.3132.55202103.6
Adani Energy Solutions1089.0-39.6-3.512798.6630.0121477.15
23 Jan 2024, 10:32:59 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1674.25, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1676.85

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 1674.25, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.6. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value, with a small decrease in both percentage and net change.

Click here for Adani Green Energy Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:15:42 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Green Energy stock today was 1659.1, while the high price reached 1740.

23 Jan 2024, 09:59:10 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:44:57 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.97%
3 Months67.01%
6 Months68.58%
YTD5.09%
1 Year-15.05%
23 Jan 2024, 09:42:59 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1696.65, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1676.85

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 1696.65 with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 19.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.18% and has gained 19.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:18:52 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1676.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 18,897 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1,676.85.

