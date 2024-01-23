Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1740 and closed at ₹1676.85. The stock had a high of ₹1740 and a low of ₹1693.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹270,077.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3 and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 18,897 shares.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Adani Green Energy stock is ₹1659.1, while the high price is ₹1740.
Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1670.45, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1676.85
The current price of Adani Green Energy stock is ₹1670.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.4 in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|309.4
|1.3
|0.42
|325.6
|162.65
|300014.85
|Adani Green Energy
|1662.1
|-14.75
|-0.88
|2185.3
|439.35
|263282.04
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|243.7
|6.45
|2.72
|245.2
|157.8
|226655.15
|Adani Power
|524.0
|-12.85
|-2.39
|589.3
|132.55
|202103.6
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1089.0
|-39.6
|-3.51
|2798.6
|630.0
|121477.15
Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1674.25, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1676.85
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹1674.25, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.6. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value, with a small decrease in both percentage and net change.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Adani Green Energy stock today was ₹1659.1, while the high price reached ₹1740.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.97%
|3 Months
|67.01%
|6 Months
|68.58%
|YTD
|5.09%
|1 Year
|-15.05%
Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1696.65, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1676.85
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹1696.65 with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 19.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.18% and has gained 19.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1676.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 18,897 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹1,676.85.
