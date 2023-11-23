Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 926.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 914.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 922.15 and closed at 926.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 930 and a low of 910.05. The company's market capitalization is 144,836.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 51,452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day is 910.05 and the high price is 930.

23 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹914.35, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹926.7

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 914.35, with a percent change of -1.33% and a net change of -12.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the net change in price is -12.35.

23 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.76%
3 Months-6.71%
6 Months-7.09%
YTD-52.66%
1 Year-53.96%
23 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹914.35, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹926.7

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 914.35, representing a percent change of -1.33%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -12.35, indicating a decrease of 12.35 in the stock price.

23 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹926.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 51,452 shares and closed at a price of 926.7.

