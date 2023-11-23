Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock plummets in trading today

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹922.15 and closed at ₹926.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹930 and a low of ₹910.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹144,836.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 51,452 shares.
Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day is ₹910.05 and the high price is ₹930.
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹914.35, with a percent change of -1.33% and a net change of -12.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the net change in price is -12.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.76%
|3 Months
|-6.71%
|6 Months
|-7.09%
|YTD
|-52.66%
|1 Year
|-53.96%
On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 51,452 shares and closed at a price of ₹926.7.
