Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1740 and closed at ₹1676.85. The stock had a high of ₹1740 and a low of ₹1633. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2,66,331.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3 and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 104,363 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1676.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 104,363. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,676.85.