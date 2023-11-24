Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹916 and closed at ₹914.35. The stock had a high of ₹935.2 and a low of ₹910.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹147,774.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,185.3 and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. On the BSE, there were 14,050 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Green Energy is ₹932.9. It has experienced a 2.03% percent change, resulting in a net change of 18.55.
On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 14,050 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹914.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!