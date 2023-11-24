Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 914.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 932.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 916 and closed at 914.35. The stock had a high of 935.2 and a low of 910.8. The market capitalization of the company is 147,774.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,185.3 and the 52-week low is 439.35. On the BSE, there were 14,050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹932.9, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹914.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Green Energy is 932.9. It has experienced a 2.03% percent change, resulting in a net change of 18.55.

24 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹914.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 14,050 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 914.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.