Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Green Energy was ₹1544, the close price was ₹1519.85, the high price was ₹1544, and the low price was ₹1497.7. The market capitalization of the company was ₹2,42,982.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2185.3 and the 52-week low was ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 200,846 shares.
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹1560.05, with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 26.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.7% from its previous value and has gained 26.1 points. This suggests that Adani Green Energy stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|39.69%
|6 Months
|59.72%
|YTD
|-20.64%
|1 Year
|-22.6%
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹1555, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 21.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a positive net change.
On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 200,846 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1519.85.
