Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 1533.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1560.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Green Energy was 1544, the close price was 1519.85, the high price was 1544, and the low price was 1497.7. The market capitalization of the company was 2,42,982.66 crore. The 52-week high was 2185.3 and the 52-week low was 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 200,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1560.05, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹1533.95

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is 1560.05, with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 26.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.7% from its previous value and has gained 26.1 points. This suggests that Adani Green Energy stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

26 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months39.69%
6 Months59.72%
YTD-20.64%
1 Year-22.6%
26 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1555, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1533.95

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 1555, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 21.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a positive net change.

26 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1519.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 200,846 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1519.85.

