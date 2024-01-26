Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1640.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1664.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy (NSE: ADANIGREEN) opened at 1647 and closed at 1640.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1677 and a low of 1637.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 263,662.21 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Green Energy is 2185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1640.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy recorded a volume of 45,306 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,640.15.

