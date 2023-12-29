Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 1599.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1561.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1607.95 and closed at 1599.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1607.95, while the lowest price was 1555. The market capitalization of the company is 247,346.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2185.3, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 45,243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1599.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 45,243 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 1599.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.