Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1640.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1664.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy (NSE: ADANIGREEN) opened at 1647 and closed at 1640.15. The stock reached a high of 1677 and a low of 1637.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 263,662.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2005.45 and the 52-week low is 439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,306 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1640.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,306. The closing price for the day was 1,640.15.

