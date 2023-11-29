Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 12.27 %. The stock closed at 937.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1052.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 952 and closed at 937.4. The stock reached a high of 1099 and a low of 952 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is 166,711.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3 and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 628,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Green Energy is 1052.45. It has experienced a significant increase of 12.27% with a net change of 115.05.

29 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.67%
3 Months6.24%
6 Months8.89%
YTD-45.5%
1 Year-47.11%
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1052.45. It has experienced a 12.27% increase, which equals a net change of 115.05.

29 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹937.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Green Energy shares on the BSE was 628,918 shares. The closing price of the shares was 937.4.

