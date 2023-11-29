Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹952 and closed at ₹937.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1099 and a low of ₹952 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is ₹166,711.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3 and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 628,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.