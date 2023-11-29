Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹952 and closed at ₹937.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1099 and a low of ₹952 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is ₹166,711.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3 and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 628,918 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Green Energy is ₹1052.45. It has experienced a significant increase of 12.27% with a net change of ₹115.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.67%
|3 Months
|6.24%
|6 Months
|8.89%
|YTD
|-45.5%
|1 Year
|-47.11%
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1052.45. It has experienced a 12.27% increase, which equals a net change of 115.05.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Green Energy shares on the BSE was 628,918 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹937.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!