Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 1011.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1008 and closed at 1011.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1012.45, while the lowest price was 996. The market capitalization of the company is 158,268.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2405.4, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 19,598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 10:36 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC247.910.14.25245.9155.05240380.35
Power Grid Corporation Of India200.90.150.07205.9139.76186848.66
Adani Green Energy995.5-16.25-1.612405.4439.35157690.43
Adani Power373.7-1.55-0.41410.0132.55144133.81
Adani Energy Solutions814.75-15.4-1.863865.0630.090884.77
29 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹996.05, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1011.75

Adani Green Energy stock currently has a price of 996.05, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The net change in the stock's price is -15.7.

29 Sep 2023, 10:12 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low price of 994.3 and a high price of 1012.45 today.

29 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

29 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1011.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of Adani Green Energy BSE shares traded was 19,608 shares. The closing price for the day was 1011.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.