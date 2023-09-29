Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1008 and closed at ₹1011.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1012.45, while the lowest price was ₹996. The market capitalization of the company is ₹158,268.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2405.4, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 19,598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.