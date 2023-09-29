Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1008 and closed at ₹1011.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1012.45, while the lowest price was ₹996. The market capitalization of the company is ₹158,268.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2405.4, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the day was 19,598 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|247.9
|10.1
|4.25
|245.9
|155.05
|240380.35
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|200.9
|0.15
|0.07
|205.9
|139.76
|186848.66
|Adani Green Energy
|995.5
|-16.25
|-1.61
|2405.4
|439.35
|157690.43
|Adani Power
|373.7
|-1.55
|-0.41
|410.0
|132.55
|144133.81
|Adani Energy Solutions
|814.75
|-15.4
|-1.86
|3865.0
|630.0
|90884.77
Adani Green Energy stock currently has a price of ₹996.05, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The net change in the stock's price is -15.7.
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low price of ₹994.3 and a high price of ₹1012.45 today.
On the last day, the total volume of Adani Green Energy BSE shares traded was 19,608 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1011.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!